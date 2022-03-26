Grimsby move into play-off places in National League with narrow Dagenham win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Grimsby move into play-off places in National League with narrow Dagenham win

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 5.43pm
Jordan Maguire-Drew opened the scoring (Mark Kerton/PA)
Grimsby moved into the play-off places in the National League with a 2-1 win against Dagenham.

Jordan Maguire-Drew had already fired wide when he opened the scoring on the half-hour, slotting home at the second attempt following some poor defending by the visitors.

Luke Waterfall doubled the Mariners’ advantage on the stroke of half-time, firing the ball under the body of goalkeeper Elliot Justham from Maguire-Drew’s free-kick.

Grimsby were adamant they should have had a penalty in the 61st minute when John McAtee rounded the goalkeeper and sent the ball goalwards, only for defender Reda Johnson to seemingly stop the ball from crossing the line using his hand.

Dagenham pulled a goal back through Elliot Johnson’s close-range header at the death, but Grimsby held on.

