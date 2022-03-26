Late Tomi Adeloye header earns Ayr draw at Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Late Tomi Adeloye header earns Ayr draw at Morton

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 5.47pm
Ayr claimed a draw at Cappielow (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ayr fought back to draw 1-1 with Morton in their cinch Championship match at Cappielow.

After an early stoppage for striker Gavin Reilly to get treated for a blow to the head, Morton had the ball in the net, but the effort was ruled out for a foul on Ayr goalkeeper Aidan McAdams.

Morton tested McAdams again with a long-range free-kick by Robbie Muirhead.

Cameron Blues did break the deadlock seven minutes before half-time, the midfielder slotting in from close range.

The Honest Men, who had lost their last two games, were close to an equaliser just ahead of the hour mark when a shot from Andy Murdoch went narrowly over the crossbar.

Reilly shot wide at the other end following a swift counter-attack before Morton defender Michael Ledger had a goal chalked off for a foul on Ayr keeper McAdams.

With 12 minutes left, the visitors were back on level terms when substitute Tomi Adeloye headed in from a corner.

Ledger saw a second effort ruled out late on, this time for offside, as Morton had to settle for a point.

