Solihull come from behind to claim a third straight win at Woking

Ryan Barnett scored a second-half winner as Solihull came from behind to beat Woking 3-2 and strengthen their spot in the play-off places.

The home side started brightly and striker Nicke Kabamba fired over early on.

It did not take Woking long to take the lead as Inih Effiong slotted home Joe McNerney’s assist following a corner in the 16th minute.

Solihull hit back through defender Harry Boyes, who picked out the bottom corner with a long-range shot to level the scores five minutes before the break.

Effiong grabbed his second of the game four minutes into the second half as the Cards went ahead for a second time and he looked for his hat-trick shortly afterwards but his shot was forced wide.

The visitors equalised again just after the hour through Adam Rooney before Barnett put them ahead after 72 minutes and they held on for a third straight victory.