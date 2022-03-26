Solihull come from behind to claim a third straight win at Woking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Solihull come from behind to claim a third straight win at Woking

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 5.47pm
Ryan Barnett scored the winner for Solihull (Nick Potts/PA)
Ryan Barnett scored the winner for Solihull (Nick Potts/PA)

Ryan Barnett scored a second-half winner as Solihull came from behind to beat Woking 3-2 and strengthen their spot in the play-off places.

The home side started brightly and striker Nicke Kabamba fired over early on.

It did not take Woking long to take the lead as Inih Effiong slotted home Joe McNerney’s assist following a corner in the 16th minute.

Solihull hit back through defender Harry Boyes, who picked out the bottom corner with a long-range shot to level the scores five minutes before the break.

Effiong grabbed his second of the game four minutes into the second half as the Cards went ahead for a second time and he looked for his hat-trick shortly afterwards but his shot was forced wide.

The visitors equalised again just after the hour through Adam Rooney before Barnett put them ahead after 72 minutes and they held on for a third straight victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier