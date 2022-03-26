Cove Rangers rescue late point against promotion rivals Airdrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraser Fyvie’s late goal rescued a point for Cove Rangers in their top-of-the-table clash at Airdrie.

They remain five points clear in Scottish League One after the 1-1 draw at the Excelsior Stadium.

Gabriel McGill had given the hosts a second-minute lead, one which they held until Fyvie scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Third-placed Montrose were held to a 0-0 draw at Dumbarton and had Elijah Simpson sent off in injury time.

Jack Brown’s first goal for Peterhead gave their survival hopes a boost after a 1-0 win over Falkirk moved them four points clear of the bottom two.

Jaime Wilson was also sent off late on for the visitors, who sit fifth having lost ground on the top four following Queen’s Park’s 1-0 win over Clyde.

Bob McHugh’s second-half winner was the difference, with the hosts playing the final 15 minutes with 10 men after Peter Grant was dismissed.

Goals from Kevin Cawley and Euan Henderson and Stefan Scougall’s penalty gave Alloa a comfortable 3-0 win over bottom side East Fife.