Charlton should have been out of sight at Doncaster – Johnnie Jackson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frustrated Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson felt his side “should have been out of sight” at Doncaster after they claimed 1-0 win at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The Addicks missed a string of chances, with Conor Washington seeing a penalty saved before Jayden Stockley netted the only goal of the game midway through the second half.

It was a third consecutive victory for Charlton and while delighted with the Addicks’ upturn in form, Jackson was disappointed with the lack of a ruthless streak in front of goal.

“From box-to-box it was a good performance and there were some outstanding individual performances, but we should have been out of sight,” Jackson said.

“We missed a lot of chances and, at 1-0, it only takes one ball in the box to drop to somebody and it nearly did right at the death, which would have been cruel.

“But you need your keeper in those moments and he did the business by keeping out the shot and that’s as important as scoring goals.

“You’ve got to put away the kind of chances we had and, on another day, the two strikers would have done. The penalty can happen but, in the other situations, you have to score.”

Corey Blackett-Taylor was a constant thorn in the side of Doncaster and set up Stockley for his goal.

Jackson said: “He is very difficult to defend against and is in good form. He’s enjoying his football and the role he’s playing in.

“We try to keep getting him on the ball. He’s playing wing-back, but he’s a winger and that’s how we use him.

“It’s great to have him back from injury and putting together 90 minutes.”

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey is convinced his side can still secure Sky Bet League One survival.

Rovers sit four points from a position of safety with just six games remaining but have played at least one game more than their relegation rivals.

McSheffrey said: “Gillingham getting a win put a gap to them and other teams haven’t played, so we’ll have to see what they do.

“But it’s not mathematically done so we have to keep being positive and try to believe we can win the next game. That’s all we can keep doing.

“I can’t sit and be negative. We won’t accept it until the proof is in the pudding.

“If it happens, it happens, but we keep trying to fight until the end.

“We didn’t look like winning the game today and we were lucky to still be in it at half-time.

“We made more of a game of it in the second half, created a couple of chances and a bit of momentum but ultimately we gave a cheap goal away.”