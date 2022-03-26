Nigel Clough feels pang of sympathy for lowly Oldham as Mansfield steal points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nigel Clough feels pang of sympathy for lowly Oldham as Mansfield steal points

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 6.09pm
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield fought back for a win at Oldham (Tim Markland/PA)
Mansfield boss Nigel Clough felt a degree of sympathy for struggling Oldham after substitute George Lapslie struck a late winner to secure a 2-1 League Two comeback victory at Boundary Park.

Lapslie pounced on a rebound in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage-time to fire the Stags to a win which lifted them back to within a point of the play-off places.

“It’s a fantastic victory,” said Clough.

“We created a number of chances in that second half, but I suppose to go on and win it with a goal like that was a bit fortuitous.

“It was hard on Oldham. They caused us quite a few problems, particularly in the first half.

“We started the game OK but then we seemed to lose our way a bit and we did miss too many chances.

“I think some of the players are mentally fatigued and tired, but we do have to be better and I’ve told the players that.

“We’ll take that, though. It’s a big win and we’ll move on from it.”

Clough saluted match-winner Lapslie, who bagged his fifth goal of the campaign.

“George is great at getting into those goal-scoring positions,” added Clough.

“We’ve seen that before…he was alive to the chance when it came to him.

“A lot of players would have just watched the shot go by and hoped, but he was ready and perfectly placed to get the finish.”

Oldham went ahead midway through the first period when Davis Keillor-Dunn nodded home a peach of a cross from Jack Stobbs.

The Stags struck back soon after the restart when Rhys Oates rifled the ball home via a deflection, before Lapslie’s late, late winner sent Oldham crashing to a sixth-straight loss.

“It’s a cruel way to lose a game,” said Oldham boss John Sheridan. “But we should be more switched on in those situations, especially so late in the game.

“It’s hard to take, because we’d played well in the first half against a team going for promotion.

“We were excellent in the first half and could have been 3-0 up at half-time.

“I could hear Nigel giving his lads a rollicking at half-time – and they did come out fired up.

“It is really cruel, but it’s been our own doing and not for the first time.

“We’ve just got to do better in possession, but these are the things what go on when you’re in our position.

“Silly errors cost you dearly.

“The games are running out and this has been a big massive downer, but we’ve just got to move on to Tuesday night and the game against Leyton Orient now.

“We definitely need more of a killer instinct in front of goal.”

