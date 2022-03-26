Robbie Stockdale knows Rochdale are not safe from relegation yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Robbie Stockdale knows Rochdale are not safe from relegation yet

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 6.39pm
Robbie Stockdale’s side are nine points above the relegation zone (Mike Egerton/PA)
Robbie Stockdale’s side are nine points above the relegation zone (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale labelled Tuesday’s home game against Carlisle as “huge” after a 1-0 defeat at Crawley left his side without a win in their last seven games.

Fifth-bottom Dale are nine points clear of the relegation zone with eight games remaining and Stockdale says they are in a position where they have to try and find the “right formula.”

A first-half goal by Ashley Nadesan was enough to give Crawley back-to-back home wins for the first time in a year, but Stockdale felt it was all about the hosts cashing in on a defensive mistake.

Stockdale said: “It was another disappointing afternoon. There was not a lot in the game but one big mistake led to them capitalising.

“We are fully aware of the position we find ourselves in and the only way now is to roll up our sleeves and fight.

“Tuesday’s game is huge. It’s a game we need three points from.

“We’ve let our fans down several times and there has been a lack of quality, but losing key players in January didn’t help.

“I was disappointed with our quality on the ball and the way we gifted them a goal.”

Crawley are heading for their third successive mid-table finish under John Yems but, with the head coach absent due to Covid-19, his assistant Lewis Young stepped up to run the side.

Young, promoted in the last month following Lee Bradbury’s move to Eastleigh, revealed he found out about Yems’ illness in the early hours and it was a game the Reds “found a different way of winning.”

He said: “Thanks to the gaffer and others it was an easier transition for me and John was running things until Friday,

“It was not one of our better performances but we’ve come away with three points and now we’ve got to work on making this place more of a fortress again.

“I’m not a nervy person. We’ve got a good, honest group and they’ve been brilliant. It was a steady performance and we found a different way of winning.”

Young, younger brother of Aston Villa utility player Ashley Young, is optimistic about the future and enthused: “John has done a brilliant job and long may he be in charge.

“The team is a reflection of his personality and if I still was a player I would love to be in this group myself.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier