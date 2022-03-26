5 things we learned from England’s latest Wembley test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
5 things we learned from England’s latest Wembley test

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 7.59pm Updated: March 26 2022, 8.03pm
England’s Harry Kane is congratulated by his manager Gareth Southgate after being substituted during the Alzheimer’s Society international match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday March 26, 2022.

England kicked off their World Cup year with a hard-fought friendly win over Switzerland at Wembley.

Breel Embolo had put the visitors ahead in the first-half but Luke Shaw levelled and a late Harry Kane penalty ensured the Three Lions won 2-1 in front of a sell-out crowd.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the things we learned from the game.

Kane the main man (again)

Harry Kane scored the winning goal from the penalty spot. (Steven Paston/PA)

The England captain endured a quiet night in front of goal but would still have the final say as he scored the winner from the penalty spot. It was his 49th England goal in just his 68th cap, drawing him level with Sir Bobby Robson and moving him to within four of Wayne Rooney’s all-time record. At this rate, he will be the outright record-holder before a ball is even kicked in Qatar and he remains the key component to England’s World Cup hopes.

Respectful gesture

A fine reward for Crystal Palace’s strong season saw both Marc Guehi and Tyrick Mitchell make their England debuts, the former playing the whole 90 minutes. Conor Gallagher, too, on loan at Palace from Chelsea, made his first senior start while Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters also made his bow. Southgate has never been shy to give players their opportunity and has stressed he would not pick anyone in his current squads who did not have a chance of making it to the World Cup.

All White on the night?

Ben White (left) made his second England start. (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal defender Ben White was back in the squad this time around and found himself in the starting line-up after John Stones was injured during the warm-up. White’s late inclusion seemed to catch him cold but he soon grew into the contest and is another genuine contender for a role at the heart of Southgate’s defence. With Harry Maguire out of form and Stones often warming the bench at Manchester City, White will be hoping for more chances to impress in the coming months.

Opposing views

Breel Embolo and his team-mates provided testing opposition for England (Steven Paston/PA)

The birth of the Nations League has seen international friendlies almost wiped from the football calendar. But, while this was an unremarkable 90 minutes, the challenge of facing a side such as Switzerland – ranked 14th in the world having qualified for the World Cup by topping a group that included Italy, can prove vital. England coasted into the World Cup, beating minnows San Marino and Andorra in the process, but testing themselves against bigger and better opponents can only be a good thing.

