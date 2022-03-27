Josh Warrington suffers broken jaw during title win over Kiko Martinez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Josh Warrington suffers broken jaw during title win over Kiko Martinez

By Press Association
March 27 2022, 4.03am Updated: March 27 2022, 8.27am
Josh Warrington celebrates after regaining the IBF featherweight to become a two-time world champion (Martin Rickett/PA)
Josh Warrington celebrates after regaining the IBF featherweight to become a two-time world champion (Martin Rickett/PA)

Josh Warrington’s father and trainer Sean O’Hagan expects his son to chase his American dream after regaining the IBF featherweight title.

Warrington became a two-time world champion in thrilling fashion in his home city of Leeds on Saturday night, silencing his doubters with a stunning seventh-round stoppage of tough Spaniard Kiko Martinez.

‘The Leeds Warrior’, who regained the IBF belt he first won by defeating Lee Selby in 2018 and vacated 14 months ago, did not come through unscathed as he was later taken to hospital with a broken jaw.

O’Hagan told the PA news agency: “I think what this does, it gives us options now doesn’t it?

“Josh has always expressed an interest in going abroad to fight in Las Vegas, or maybe New York.

“But there again, we’ve got (WBA champion) Leigh Wood in the equation haven’t we? We’ve got (WBC champion) Mark Magsayo, the possibilities now are numerous.”

Warrington had slipped down the pecking order after his previous two fights in 2021, which ended in a shock first career defeat to Mauricio Lara and then a technical draw in a rematch against the Mexican.

But the 31-year-old answered his critics with a brutal demolition of Martinez at a sold-out and raucous First Direct Arena.

O’Hagan suggested Warrington has two career-defining fights left in him and believes he has earned the right to follow his heart when it comes to choosing his next move.

“With a fighter like Josh, who’s put his heart and soul into his career over the last 12 or 13 years, we’ve got to acknowledge what he wants,” O’Hagan said.

“I know that would be a unification (fight) in the States, so we can’t rule out (WBA super-featherweight champion Leo) Santa Cruz.

The referee steps in to end the contest in the seventh round at the First Direct Arena in Leeds
The referee steps in to end the contest in the seventh round at the First Direct Arena in Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA)

“If I was going to choose one I’d say let’s go take on Santa Cruz, then we’ll come back home for maybe his last one and unify against Leigh Wood.

“There will be some clamour for that, absolutely, but like I say, Josh has done everything that’s ever been asked of him.”

Warrington made a blistering start against Martinez, who had won the IBF crown when knocking out Sheffield’s Kid Galahad in November.

The Yorkshireman sent Martinez crashing to the canvas with a right hook flush to his chin in the opening round and also opened up a cut over the Spaniard’s left eye.

Martinez somehow survived as the onslaught continued in the second round and proved a worthy champion by edging back into the fight after Warrington eased off the gas in the following two rounds.

Warrington was caught by some heavy punches in rounds four and five, but responded in the sixth.

After trapping Martinez on the ropes in the seventh, another relentless Warrington barrage prompted the referee to step in and stop the contest.

