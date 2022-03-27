‘Women’s football won’ – Marc Skinner on Man Utd’s Old Trafford win over Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Women’s football won’ – Marc Skinner on Man Utd’s Old Trafford win over Everton

By Press Association
March 27 2022, 4.01pm
Alessia Russo celebrates her second goal in front of Manchester United’s fans at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Alessia Russo celebrates her second goal in front of Manchester United’s fans at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United’s victory over Everton at Old Trafford showed how important the club can be in the growth of women’s football, according to manager Marc Skinner.

More than 20,000 people turned up at lunchtime on Mother’s Day to watch United come from behind to win 3-1 in the first Women’s Super League match played in front of fans at the famous stadium.

United made their debut at Old Trafford against West Ham last year but Covid restrictions meant it was played behind closed doors.

Skinner became emotional when he talked about his own mother being at the game, and he was proud of his players for the way they recovered from Claire Emslie’s early goal.

He said: “We didn’t get to the speed of the game quickly enough but we’re human. To say we felt the emotions in the first part would be fair. Almost the best thing Everton did was to score because it kind of kick-started us.

“I don’t want rubbish cliches but I think women’s football won today. I think it shows the magnitude and impact this club can have in growing the game. That for me is a wonderful thing.”

Fittingly it was two United fans who were on the scoresheet, with Alessia Russo netting with headers late in both halves, while captain Katie Zelem scored a penalty shortly after half-time to put United ahead.

“I tried to speak to Zel afterwards but, for her to score a penalty in the Stretford End, and then for Alessia to score as well when she’s probably got a million dreams of that happening, what a wonderful way to seal a dream,” said Skinner.

“But what we’ve got to make sure is we capture this moment but we have to use it as a projection point to continue the growth so that this is not a one-off. Our club is going to be a key part in helping develop and push women’s football forwards.”

The crowd was easily United’s biggest for a home match, with their typical attendance at their regular home of Leigh Sports Village closer to 3,000.

Skinner knows growing the fanbase will not happen overnight, saying: “I hope they come to support us at Leigh as well and I think that’s important.

“But to have them here, to play in front of them – it wasn’t a full, complete performance of course – but hopefully they go away proud of their team today. Because I certainly am, and I’m proud of them for turning up.

“Playing in big stadiums will expose us to better experiences. Do you do it all the time? Maybe not right now, but we continue to work towards where we can attract 20,000 people. Why can’t we in the future fill Old Trafford and there be that many fans waiting for us?”

Everton scored early
Everton scored early (Martin Rickett/PA)

It was a bittersweet experience for ninth-placed Everton and their interim boss Chris Roberts.

He said: “We’re very disappointed. We wanted to come here and get a result. We knew it was going to be tough.

“To get the start we got was obviously a dream. Losing a penalty early in the second half hurts us and we were chasing the game from there.”

