Mark Wood talks rubbish on Mother's Day – Sunday's sporting social By Press Association March 27 2022, 5.33pm England's Mark Wood has gone under the knife (Darren England via AAP) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 27. Mother's Day Happy Mother's Day ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6bjuZ3HTQk— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 27, 2022 Happy Mother's Day @sammimarsh1 💙🥰 pic.twitter.com/4fToC2H9hL— James Wade (@JamesWade180) March 27, 2022 Happy Mother's Day to all the U.K. Mums but especially my wonderful Mum. Thank you for your unconditional love, support and the roast dinners every time I come visit 😋 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/oxz1zaUkRi— Jenson Button (@JensonButton) March 27, 2022 Happy Mother's Day to all those great mums out there ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0P4JdLHtDF— David Weir CBE #weirwolf (@davidweir2012) March 27, 2022 Football Ryan Reynolds lived and breathed Wrexham's thrilling win. I just lost 9 years off my life. And I'm okay with that. Apologies to my family. Also, bury me in Wales. https://t.co/albYioaD1b— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 26, 2022 Happy 36th birthday Manuel Neuer. Manuel Neuer. Sweeper keeper 🧹@Manuel_Neuer is 36 today 🎉#HBD | #UCL | @FCBayernEN pic.twitter.com/R0tqku6IAa— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 27, 2022 Cricket Mark Wood had surgery and talked rubbish afterwards! KP backed Joe Root. Poor old Joe Root suffering at the hands of a system that's so bad! There is NO ONE who can coach or captain that team any better. ZERO batting technique! ZERO!I feel for the players!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 27, 2022 Isa Guha was impressed with England's fightback, even if it did prove to be in vain. After the first 3 games that's a result! What do they say? Peaking etc Go girls #CWC22 https://t.co/ih7fNr26LZ— Isa Guha (@isaguha) March 27, 2022 Boxing Josh Warrington got the job done. WARRINGTON KO'S KIKO 💥#MartinezWarrington2 pic.twitter.com/tPsJAmJb14— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 26, 2022 And the New! @J_Warrington 👑 @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/mWsUuXJ8hx— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 27, 2022 AND THE NEW!!!! 👊👊👊@MatchroomBoxing / @DAZNBoxing / @fdarena pic.twitter.com/IJVL6E1Ous— Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) March 27, 2022 But his win came at a cost. Confirmed from the hospital @J_Warrington clean break of his jaw prior to stopping Kiko Martinez to win the World title tonight @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/Oc3xI83tzZ— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 27, 2022 Formula One Mick Schumacher posted a positive picture after his accident. Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I'm ok🙏 Thank you for the kind messages.The car felt great @haasf1team, we'll come back stronger❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mwpy0767kN— Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) March 26, 2022 And he returned to the circuit. Great to see Mick already back at the track this afternoon!#HaasF1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/kARlTXEBsi— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 27, 2022 Happy 51st birthday DC. Wishing @TheRealDCF1 a happy birthday! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/tUuy8BvU5d— McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 27, 2022 Never forget, never forgive. 🎂Happy birthday @therealdcf1 🥳#C4F1 | #F1 pic.twitter.com/nTQCN8PxBX— Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) March 27, 2022