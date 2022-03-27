Gareth Bale welcomes unsung Wales hero Wayne Hennessey to 100-cap club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gareth Bale welcomes unsung Wales hero Wayne Hennessey to 100-cap club

By Press Association
March 27 2022, 10.03pm
Gareth Bale and Wayne Hennessey have enjoyed great success with Wales over recent times (Simon Galloway/PA)
Gareth Bale has welcomed Wayne Hennessey into Wales’ 100-cap club by describing the goalkeeper as “a rock in this team”.

Hennessey will make his 100th appearance against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, becoming the third Welshman to reach the milestone after Bale and record caps holder Chris Gunter.

The 35-year-old Burnley goalkeeper has kept 40 clean sheets – a Welsh record.

Wales v Mexico – International Friendly – Cardiff City Stadium
Wayne Hennessey will become the third Welshman to win 100 caps against the Czech Republic on Tuesday (David Davies/PA)

Bale said: “What an achievement to get to 100 caps. The one thing with Wayne is he probably goes without much recognition.

“But I guess as a keeper if people are not talking about you normally that’s a great thing because you haven’t made mistakes.

“I also think people forget he’s got the all-time clean sheet record as well. What a goalkeeper. I think he’s so underestimated, so underrated.

“It’s going to be a great night on Tuesday. Hopefully all the fans come out to support him and show their appreciation because he has really been a rock in this team.

“He’s been a massive part of our success from the start till now and I can’t wait to celebrate his 100th cap with him.”

Hennessey made his debut against New Zealand in May 2007 and broke Neville Southall’s record of 34 clean sheets in 2020.

Anglesey-born Hennessey, who has played for Wolves and Crystal Palace as well as Burnley, helped Wales reach the semi-final of Euro 2016 in France.

“We’ve been great friends since our early days and it’s grown and grown to a kind of a bromance,” Bale said.

Wales v Slovakia – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium
Gareth Bale, right, says his relationship with Wayne Hennessey, left, has turned into a bromance (Darren Staples/PA)

“We’re inseparable when we come away to camp.

“It’s been a pleasure to play with him and be a friend of his.

“He’s literally one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. So humble, so down to earth, I’m just proud of him as a friend as well.”

The Cardiff friendly with the Czech Republic has been arranged following the postponement of the World Cup play-off semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine.

Wales – who beat Austria 2-1 on Thursday – will play the winners of that game, probably in June, to decide qualification for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Tuesday’s match will raise funds for the for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Bale said: “There’s three reasons to come to the game. One to support Wales, two to support Wayne’s 100th cap, which will be an amazing night in itself, and three the appeal for Ukraine.

“The more fans come the more we can raise. It’ll be a great night all round and hopefully we can get a good result on top of that.”

