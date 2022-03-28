Football rumours: Kieran Tierney’s form catches the eye of Real Madrid bosses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Kieran Tierney‘s stellar form may have earned the Arsenal defender a move to Spain. The Sunday Post reports Real Madrid bosses are considering a potential £50million bid for the 24-year-old, following his starring role in the Gunners’ recent run towards a Champions League place.

Staying with Arsenal, the Daily Mirror reports Ainsley Maitland-Niles is destined for a return to the Premier League. The Arsenal midfielder is currently on loan at Roma, but it is believed the club have no plans to extend his stay beyond the summer, opening the window for the 24-year-old to return to England.

Napoli�s Victor Osimhen (Mike Egerton/PA)

Napoli appear to have placed a hefty roadblock in the way of Manchester United and Arsenal’s pursuit of Victor Osimhen. The Sun, via Corriere dello Sport, says the Italian club have placed a whopping £83million price tag on their striker – far more than the 23-year-old’s suitors would likely be willing to pay.

The Liverpool Echo, citing talkSPORT, says the Reds are interested in a summer move for Monaco’s 22-year-old midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leeds forward Raphinha (Mike Egerton/PA)

Raphinha: Spanish outlet Sport reports Barcelona have agreed terms with the Leeds forward over a summer transfer.

Memphis Depay: Tottenham are leading the race to sign the Barcelona forward, according to Mundo Deportivo.