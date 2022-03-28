Football rumours: Kieran Tierney’s form catches the eye of Real Madrid bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football rumours: Kieran Tierney’s form catches the eye of Real Madrid bosses

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 7.11am
Scotland�s Kieran Tierney during the International Friendly match against Poland at Hampden Park, Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland�s Kieran Tierney during the International Friendly match against Poland at Hampden Park, Glasgow (Steve Welsh/PA)

What the papers say

Kieran Tierney‘s stellar form may have earned the Arsenal defender a move to Spain. The Sunday Post reports Real Madrid bosses are considering a potential £50million bid for the 24-year-old, following his starring role in the Gunners’ recent run towards a Champions League place.

Staying with Arsenal, the Daily Mirror reports Ainsley Maitland-Niles is destined for a return to the Premier League. The Arsenal midfielder is currently on loan at Roma, but it is believed the club have no plans to extend his stay beyond the summer, opening the window for the 24-year-old to return to England.

Leicester City v Napoli – UEFA Europa League – Group C – King Power Stadium
Napoli�s Victor Osimhen (Mike Egerton/PA)

Napoli appear to have placed a hefty roadblock in the way of Manchester United and Arsenal’s pursuit of Victor Osimhen. The Sun, via Corriere dello Sport, says the Italian club have placed a whopping £83million price tag on their striker – far more than the 23-year-old’s suitors would likely be willing to pay.

The Liverpool Echo, citing talkSPORT, says the Reds are interested in a summer move for Monaco’s 22-year-old midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leicester City v Leeds United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Leeds forward Raphinha (Mike Egerton/PA)

Raphinha: Spanish outlet Sport reports Barcelona have agreed terms with the Leeds forward over a summer transfer.

Memphis Depay: Tottenham are leading the race to sign the Barcelona forward, according to Mundo Deportivo.

