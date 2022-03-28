Joe Salisbury climbs to world number one by reaching doubles quarters in Miami

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Joe Salisbury climbs to world number one by reaching doubles quarters in Miami

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 8.17am
Joe Salisbury will become world number one next week (John Walton/PA)

Joe Salisbury will become only the third British tennis player to be ranked world number one.

The 29-year-old Londoner is guaranteed to ascend to the top of the rankings next week, following in the footsteps of Andy and Jamie Murray.

Jamie became the first British player to become number one since the rankings were launched in the 1970s when he climbed to the top of the doubles standings in 2016, with Andy emulating his brother in singles later the same year.

After reaching the quarter-finals of the Miami Open with American partner Rajeev Ram, Salisbury said on atptour.com: “It seems a bit crazy, to be honest. But yeah, so happy. This week, we’re focusing on doing as well as we can, trying to win this tournament in Miami.

“But obviously very satisfied. What we’ve done as a team, with Rajeev, to be number one in the team rankings as well now, it’s pretty special.”

Confirmation of Salisbury’s new status came after he and Ram defeated Feliciano Lopez and Stefanos Tsitsipas, while current incumbent Mate Pavic was beaten with his partner Nikola Mektic.

Britain's Paul Jubb won his first Challenger title in Bolivia
Britain’s Paul Jubb won his first Challenger title in Bolivia (Simon Cooper/PA)

Salisbury and Ram have established themselves as one of the best doubles pairings over the past three seasons, winning six titles, including the 2020 Australian Open and the US Open last summer.

Last season was their most successful yet, with runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and the ATP Finals as well as a first Masters title in Canada, while Salisbury also won mixed doubles titles at the French Open and US Open.

Meanwhile, the positive signs in British tennis continued with a first title on the second-tier Challenger tour for 22-year-old Paul Jubb from Hull, who triumphed on clay in Bolivia.

