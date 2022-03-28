Head coach Mark Robinson leaves AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Head coach Mark Robinson leaves AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 12.23pm
Mark Robinson joined AFC Wimbledon in 2004, shortly after its formation (Nigel French/PA)
Mark Robinson joined AFC Wimbledon in 2004, shortly after its formation (Nigel French/PA)

AFC Wimbledon have confirmed the departure of head coach Mark Robinson by mutual consent.

The 1-0 home defeat by Cambridge on Saturday was a fifth straight loss and extended their winless run to 20 Sky Bet League One games.

The Dons, knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Boreham Wood, were left fourth from bottom and the club felt a change was now needed.

A brief statement on the club website read: “Head coach Mark Robinson has today parted company with AFC Wimbledon by mutual consent.

“The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Mark for all his hard work, loyalty and commitment whilst in this role. There will be no further statement for the time being.”

Robinson joined AFC Wimbledon in 2004, not long after the club’s formation, and had stepped up into the role of head coach following the departure of Glyn Hodges in January.

Addressing the issue of his future after the Cambridge defeat, Robinson said: “In all my years here, it’s never been a job. It’s always been a lot more than that. So of course, it’s immensely difficult, but I’m just doing my best to deal with the situation.”

