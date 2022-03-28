Ireland making progress – 5 talking points ahead of clash with Lithuania

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Ireland making progress – 5 talking points ahead of clash with Lithuania

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 3.27pm
The Republic of Ireland stretched their unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-2 draw against Belgium (Brian Lawless/PA)
The Republic of Ireland stretched their unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-2 draw against Belgium (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Republic of Ireland welcome Lithuania to the Aviva Stadium looking to build upon an encouraging display against world number one side Belgium.

Saturday evening’s 2-2 friendly draw with Roberto Martinez’s men proved a fitting way to celebrate the FAI’s centenary, and manager Stephen Kenny will be looking for more of the same as he prepares for the start of the new Nations League campaign in June.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game.

Turning the tide

The Republic of Ireland lost to Luxembourg in humiliating fashion in March last year
The Republic of Ireland lost to Luxembourg in humiliating fashion in March last year (Brian Lawless/PA)

Kenny won none of his first 10 matches as Ireland manager, the last of those games a humiliating 1-0 World Cup qualifier defeat by Luxembourg in Dublin. Of the 11 games they have played since that fateful night, they have lost only one – and that in heart-breaking fashion in Portugal – won four and drawn six and while Qatar, Andorra and Luxembourg, have been among their opponents, that represents tangible progress.

Turning on the style

Successive Republic bosses have based their game-plans on organisation, industry and commitment, a blend which proved more successful for some than others. However, Kenny has attempted to instil a more progressive approach and stuck with it even as results eluded him, and he is now reaping the rewards with his team playing a refreshingly enterprising brand of football.

It’s Chieo time

Chiedozie Ogbene (right) celebrates his third Ireland goal in six appearances after scoring against Belgium
Chiedozie Ogbene (right) celebrates his third Ireland goal in six appearances after scoring against Belgium (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gavin Bazunu, Josh Cullen and Jason Knight have become key members of a new-look team, but no player has taken his chance more impressively than Chiedozie Ogbene. Currently operating as a wing-back for League One Rotherham, he has been thrust into an attacking role in a green shirt and as well as scoring three times in six appearances, has played with a smile on his face.

Kenny cornered

Belgium’s Hans Vanaken (centre) heads his side in front at the Aviva Stadium
Belgium’s Hans Vanaken (centre) heads his side in front at the Aviva Stadium (Brian Lawless/PA)

If there was one disappointment for Kenny on Saturday evening, it was the way in which Belgium took the lead for the second time courtesy of Hans Vanaken’s towering header. The manager admitted his frustration afterwards that the visitors had scored from a corner – only the second goal Ireland have conceded in that fashion in 21 games under his charge – and he will be keen to see an improvement against Lithuania.

A different challenge

Lithuania will arrive in Dublin on the back of a 2-1 win over San Marino
Lithuania will arrive in Dublin on the back of a 2-1 win over San Marino (Liam McBurney/PA)

Having confronted the might of Belgium, albeit without their superstars, the Republic face a very different prospect on Tuesday. Lithuania are ranked 137th in the world, 88 places below their hosts, and finished bottom of their World Cup qualifying group with just three points. They will run out, however, on the back of a 2-1 win over San Marino on Friday evening.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier