Child tripped up by Paul Gascoigne at Ibrox was his agent’s son

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 3.53pm
Paul Gascoigne at Ibrox (Neil Hanna/PA)
Paul Gascoigne at Ibrox (Neil Hanna/PA)

Paul Gascoigne’s management company has stated that the child he tripped up at Ibrox on Saturday was his agent’s son.

Gascoigne came under criticism after footage showed him tripping up a child after beckoning him on to the pitch as he warmed up for a charity match.

The child stayed down on the turf before being helped up by Gascoigne and one of his team-mates in the side made up of former Rangers players.

A statement from M&N Management read: “The ‘young fan’ who was tripped up by Gazza at the weekend during the Rangers v World XI game was in fact his agent’s son.

“The two are constantly playing practical jokes on one another and play fighting. We confirm that no harm was caused.”

Gascoigne later made a brief appearance in the match against a team put together by Luis Figo and was allowed time and space to net a goal in a 3-2 defeat for his Rangers side.

The 54-year-old won two Scottish titles with Rangers in 1996 and 1997.

