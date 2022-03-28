Bryn Morris set to keep his starting spot for Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Bryn Morris set to keep his starting spot for Hartlepool

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 3.55pm
Bryn Morris could start again (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Bryn Morris could start again (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Bryn Morris will be hoping to keep his starting spot for Hartlepool when they face Mansfield.

Midfielder Morris played 64 minutes on his return from injury in Pools’ 2-0 loss at Northampton on Saturday and may be called upon once again.

Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic made his Pools debut in that game, just a day after playing for Australia’s Under-23 side in Holland. He came in for regular number one Ben Killip, who was ruled out through illness but could yet be back in contention against the Stags.

Mark Shelton returned to the bench after recovering from a hamstring issue and he will be looking to feature more prominently.

Lucas Akins could feature for Nigel Clough’s Mansfield side.

The experienced winger had missed two games but returned as an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Oldham.

On-loan Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff was substituted with 10 minutes to go after taking a knock, but he should be fit enough to start again.

Full-back Stephen McLaughlin and midfielder Stephen Quinn also suffered blows but should be in Clough’s plans, while Kellan Gordon is still out but has stepped up his recovery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier