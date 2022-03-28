Aaron Ramsey could be an injury doubt for Rangers’ derby with Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aaron Ramsey could be an injury doubt for Rangers’ derby with Celtic

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 4.51pm
Aaron Ramsey ‘struggled’ towards the end of Wales’ play-off win (Nick Potts/PA)
Aaron Ramsey ‘struggled’ towards the end of Wales’ play-off win (Nick Potts/PA)

Rangers could face another fitness issue resulting from international fixtures ahead of Sunday’s clash with Celtic.

Alfredo Morelos is a doubt for the cinch Premiership encounter at Ibrox after being sent home from Colombia’s camp with a thigh injury at the weekend.

And Wales manager Rob Page has now revealed that midfielder Aaron Ramsey was struggling towards the end of his country’s World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria last Thursday.

The on-loan Juventus player could now be left out of the squad for the friendly against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

When asked about the fitness of Ramsey and Gareth Bale, Page told Sky Sports: “They both struggled towards the end of the game. You could see both of them were holding their groins and hamstrings.

“They both had a tough 95 minutes. But we’ll have another night and we’ll make that decision in the morning whether we involve them in the 23. They’re not going to start.”

Ramsey has yet to play a full game for Rangers but the 31-year-old did manage 84 minutes in their most recent Premiership clash, when he scored in a 2-1 win at Dundee on March 20.

Colombia confirmed Morelos’ injury situation on Saturday.

A statement read: “The technical and medical staff of the Colombia men’s senior national team reports that, after performing medical tests on player Alfredo Morelos, a muscle injury in the left thigh was confirmed, which prevented him from participating in the previous match against Bolivia and likewise does not allow him to participate in the next match of the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“For this reason, the striker is called off to start his recovery work. We wish the player a good return to his club.”

