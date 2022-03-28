Aaron Ramsey could be an injury doubt for Rangers’ derby with Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rangers could face another fitness issue resulting from international fixtures ahead of Sunday’s clash with Celtic.

Alfredo Morelos is a doubt for the cinch Premiership encounter at Ibrox after being sent home from Colombia’s camp with a thigh injury at the weekend.

And Wales manager Rob Page has now revealed that midfielder Aaron Ramsey was struggling towards the end of his country’s World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria last Thursday.

The on-loan Juventus player could now be left out of the squad for the friendly against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

When asked about the fitness of Ramsey and Gareth Bale, Page told Sky Sports: “They both struggled towards the end of the game. You could see both of them were holding their groins and hamstrings.

“They both had a tough 95 minutes. But we’ll have another night and we’ll make that decision in the morning whether we involve them in the 23. They’re not going to start.”

Ramsey has yet to play a full game for Rangers but the 31-year-old did manage 84 minutes in their most recent Premiership clash, when he scored in a 2-1 win at Dundee on March 20.

Colombia confirmed Morelos’ injury situation on Saturday.

A statement read: “The technical and medical staff of the Colombia men’s senior national team reports that, after performing medical tests on player Alfredo Morelos, a muscle injury in the left thigh was confirmed, which prevented him from participating in the previous match against Bolivia and likewise does not allow him to participate in the next match of the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“For this reason, the striker is called off to start his recovery work. We wish the player a good return to his club.”