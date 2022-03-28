John Sheridan could ring the changes when Oldham face Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
John Sheridan could ring the changes when Oldham face Leyton Orient

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 5.27pm
John Sheridan is looking to break a streak of six defeats on the spin (Steven Paston/PA)
John Sheridan is looking to break a streak of six defeats on the spin (Steven Paston/PA)

John Sheridan could ring the changes as Oldham look to snap out of a six-game losing streak against Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

The return of captain Carl Piergianni did not help Latics’ cause as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Mansfield on the weekend but he will be available once again.

Dylan Fage came off the bench last time out and he may be in line to start.

Oldham are three points from safety but are without a win since their 2-0 victory over Bradford in February.

On the other hand, Leyton Orient have won their last three and boss Richie Wellens may be more reluctant to make changes.

Striker Ruel Sotiriou has scored six goals in his last seven outings and should line up from the off once again.

Defender Tom James continues to be unavailable and will be out for the rest of the campaign.

George Ray made a cameo appearance off the bench in Orient’s 2-0 win over Barrow and will be looking for more minutes after his recovery from a hamstring injury.

