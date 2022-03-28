Scotland new boy Aaron Hickey loving first taste of international football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scotland new boy Aaron Hickey loving first taste of international football

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 6.27pm
Aaron Hickey made his Scotland debut last week (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aaron Hickey is revelling in his first taste of senior international football after making his Scotland debut in last Thursday’s friendly against Poland.

The 19-year-old Bologna wing-back earned his maiden call-up for this month’s double-header and has loved the experience so far.

“I was a wee bit shocked when I saw I was in the squad,” Hickey said in an interview with the Scottish Football Association. “I was trying to stay calm, but I was like, ‘This is mental’. It’s just an amazing achievement.

“It’s been good meeting all the boys. There are obviously some top players in there, so it’s nice to get a wee chat with them. It’s a good experience for me and I’m just trying to take in as much as I can.”

Hickey made his debut as a 67th-minute replacement for Celtic left-back Greg Taylor against Poland.

“It was amazing for me and my family,” said the former Hearts player. “It was a dream come true to play for my country. I’m delighted.

“I was warming up and Naisy (coach Steven Naismith) said, ‘It’s you’. So I ran back, took my bib off and was like, ‘This is it, this is me playing for my country’. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was a young kid.”

Hickey, who hopes to win his second cap in Tuesday’s friendly away to Austria, has been linked with AC Milan and Aston Villa after making a big impact in Serie A since moving from Hearts to Bologna in summer 2020.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot off the pitch within myself in Italy,” he said. “Football-wise I’ve added a bit more tactically and defensively. It’s been good for me. I’ve learned both lifestyle and football-wise since going to Italy.

“When I first arrived, I got a couple of games then I had Covid and a few injuries, but this season I’ve managed to crack on and get game time. I’ve played most games this season so I’m just trying to keep going.”

