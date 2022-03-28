Kane’s wait and Zaha on mission – talking points ahead of England v Ivory Coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kane’s wait and Zaha on mission – talking points ahead of England v Ivory Coast

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 6.33pm
Harry Kane is on 49 England goals (Steven Paston/PA)
Harry Kane is on 49 England goals (Steven Paston/PA)

England’s preparations for the World Cup continue on Tuesday night with a friendly against Ivory Coast.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points ahead of the Wembley fixture.

Kane unable?

Harry Kane moved to within four goals of Wayne Rooney’s all-time England record of 53 with his penalty against Switzerland. But the Tottenham striker may have to wait to edge even closer with boss Gareth Southgate expected to leave him out of the starting line-up. Southgate readily admits Kane would play every minute of every match if he could, but he will want to manage his captain’s workload and look at alternatives up front.

Maguire backed

Manchester City v Manchester United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Harry Maguire has had a difficult season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Harry Maguire retains the faith of Southgate with the under-fire Manchester United captain set to start. Maguire will be one of a host of changes from Saturday despite the 29-year-old struggling for form during a difficult season at Old Trafford, and he will be keen to repay his international manager for his loyalty with a solid defensive display.

Pope’s chance

Jordan Pickford remains Southgate’s first-choice goalkeeper, and the Everton man enhanced his position by making some eye-catching saves against the Swiss. But Southgate is poised to give Burnley’s Nick Pope a chance to impress on Tuesday and prove he is an able deputy ready to be called upon if required. It feels like a big night for the 29-year-old.

Familiar faces, unfamiliar opponent

Arsenal v Sunderland – Carabao Cup – Quarter Final – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe is set to face England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ivory Coast are packed full of Premier League pedigree with the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Nicolas Pepe, Sebastien Haller and Maxwel Cornet set to feature at Wembley. Yet Tuesday’s match is the first meeting between the two sides, and also the first time England have met non-European opposition since they beat Panama 6-1 at the World Cup in 2018.

Zaha on a mission

Soccer – UEFA Under 21 Championship – Qualifying Round – Group 1 – England v Finland – Stadium:mk
Wilfried Zaha won two caps for England (Nigel French/PA)

Crystal Palace winger Zaha will be out to prove he is one that got away, having switched allegiance to Ivory Coast in 2016 after being consistently overlooked by the Three Lions, despite winning two caps under Roy Hodgson in 2012 and 2013. The 29-year-old will become the first capped player to change allegiance from England, and then play against them.

