Stars react to Oscars drama and Verstappen celebrates – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 28.

Sport

Sports stars reacted to the Oscars drama.

32, it hits you hard! Thanks for the messages people 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3FhgnKKJ4F — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) March 28, 2022

Will Smith should play Muhammad Ali in a movie. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 28, 2022

This is better than any of the movies. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 28, 2022

Someone get me on the phone with Will Smiths boxing representative asap — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go Let’s do it in August on my undercard https://t.co/jBYIpHOTk2 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

Is this will smith slap real ? — Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) March 28, 2022

Tennis

Serena enjoyed the Oscars.

Johanna Konta was making a splash.

Ready for some vitamin sea ☀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/dx91tW2tnB — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) March 28, 2022

It was a good day for Coco Gauff.

all smiles today 😁😁 #305 pic.twitter.com/oo2FbuAwWk — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) March 28, 2022

Interesting!

That’s one way to go about it 😅 https://t.co/rj8wYMY180 — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 28, 2022

Football

Monday motivation from Trevoh Chalobah.

If there is no struggle, there is no progress. Focused 🦾 pic.twitter.com/WDe301drnV — Trevoh Chalobah (@TrevohChalobah) March 27, 2022

Arsenal turned the clock back.

🎙 "It's another extraordinary goal from Thierry Henry. It swerved and confused the goalkeeper… One-nil Arsenal!"#OnThisDay | The King 👑 pic.twitter.com/23otIpcN1I — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 28, 2022

As did the Three Lions.

Frank Lampard 🔥#OnThisDay in 2009, he grabbed a goal and an assist in the #ThreeLions' win over Slovakia. pic.twitter.com/Jc73pm2r7N — England (@England) March 28, 2022

Formula One

Charles Leclerc reacted to his Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tussle with Max Verstappen.

So close. Disappointed with 2nd today but the fight was fun ! Let’s keep pushing. pic.twitter.com/MghGqdkt05 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) March 27, 2022

Verstappen was still celebrating.

Happy with the first win of the season, let’s keep this going T E A M 👊@redbullracing pic.twitter.com/hz7Dgml8EQ — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 28, 2022

Golf

Journey complete for new world number one Scottie Scheffler.

2016: 19-year-old fan 🤘 2022: 25-year-old champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/R8zJiGnckL — WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) March 27, 2022

"I never really got that far in my dreams." 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zaawBxBayH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 27, 2022

Cricket

The wet weather returned for cricket pre-season!

Good morning from @DurhamCricket, where we are in friendly action over the next three days. Touch of rain around, so fingers crossed for an 11am start #OneRose pic.twitter.com/iqnPgPidSJ — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) March 28, 2022

Kevin Pietersen had his say on Joe Root’s future.

Can’t wait to hear who Joe Root’s successor is, that’s going to get the current crop of batters scoring double hundreds, the spinner bowling teams out on day 3/4/5 & a set of fast bowlers that opposition batters are scared of… — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 28, 2022

Boxing

Sonny Bill was back in the gym.

Between school drop off, school pick up, martial arts class & a couple nappy changes, I was able to get back into the square office. 😂😂❤️❤️🥊 #backtoreality pic.twitter.com/TUYcXpUc4L — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) March 28, 2022