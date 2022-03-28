Daniil Medvedev reaches round four in Miami to stay on track to regain top spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Daniil Medvedev reaches round four in Miami to stay on track to regain top spot

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 7.39pm Updated: March 28 2022, 8.53pm
Daniil Medvedev beat Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-4 (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Daniil Medvedev took another step towards a return to the top of the world rankings as he saw off Pedro Martinez in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open.

The Russian, who will move back up to world number one if he makes the semi-finals of the tournament, overcame Spaniard Martinez 6-3 6-4 in an hour and 24 minutes.

Medvedev dropped only four points on serve in a first set that he secured via an eighth-game break. Set two then saw Martinez immediately respond to being broken by replying in kind to make it 2-2, before Medvedev broke again in the seventh and saw out the win by producing eight points in a row on serve.

Medvedev will move back up to world number one if he makes the semi-finals of the Miami Open (Wilfredo Lee/AP).
Top seed Medvedev told Amazon Prime: “I think in general I played not so bad.

“Really slow courts here so playing against a Spanish (opponent) is not easy. I felt like we had a lot of rallies where he was bringing the pace down and I couldn’t really do much.

“So I tried to serve well, to keep consistent, and I managed to do less errors in important points, and I think that was the key today.”

Medvedev’s opponent in the next round is American Jenson Brooksby, who beat Spain’s 15th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3 5-7 6-4.

Defending champion Hubert Hurkacz made it through with a 7-5 4-6 6-3 victory over Aslan Karatsev.

Naomi Osaka advanced into the quarter-finals of the WTA event as she defeated Alison Riske.

Japan’s four-time grand slam winner triumphed 6-3 6-4 and will now face Riske’s fellow American Danielle Collins, a 6-2 6-4 victor over Ons Jabeur.

Osaka, who was reduced to tears after being heckled during her second-round defeat by Veronika Kudermetova in Indian Wells earlier this month, said in her on-court interview: “It’s really funny for me because last year I made it to the quarters too, but it was after I won Australia (the Australian Open) and I wasn’t that grateful, I kind of expected to win.

“But I’m in the same position this year and this is really like one of the most fun times in my life, so I’m really grateful. I want to say, ‘Thank you everyone (in the crowd) for coming out’.”

