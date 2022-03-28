Tyrone Mings aiming to impress as England continue preparations for World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Tyrone Mings aiming to impress as England continue preparations for World Cup

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 10.47pm
Tyrone Mings has won 16 caps for England (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyrone Mings has won 16 caps for England (Nick Potts/PA)

Tyrone Mings is determined to grab his chance against Ivory Coast on Tuesday night and cement his place in England’s World Cup squad.

Aston Villa centre-half Mings, who has 16 caps to his name, is set to start the Wembley friendly as the build-up to this year’s tournament in Qatar gathers pace.

“You know what’s on the horizon because everybody wants to go to a World Cup, right?” Mings said.

England Training – Hotspur Way Training Ground – Monday 28th March
England’s Tyrone Mings (centre) is going back to basics (Adam Davy/PA)

“But I think whenever there’s an expectation on you to do something or be something, the only thing that you’ve got to revert back to is doing well what you’ve always done to get you in that position.

“I know what my qualities are and the manager has alluded that there’s players in all different positions that have slightly different qualities.

“I know what mine are and I’m trying to bring that to the group every time.

“Every time I’ve come into the into the camp or every time I’m selected to play on the pitch, that is just about the only thing that I can do, trust in the process that that will be enough come decision time.”

Saturday’s 2-1 win over Switzerland saw three more defenders – Kyle Walker-Peters, Marc Guehi and Tyrick Mitchell – make their Three Lions debuts as competition for places hots up.

“It always feels like you’re on trial here, in a good way, because the talent and players that are coming through, players that are already here, is so vast,” 29-year-old Mings added.

“That’s a challenge that I think people thrive in and people are really excited by, so for sure we’ve got players that are coming in for the first time that are playing to a really high level and that is only a good thing for England as a team.

“That’s not something to be necessarily scared by or threatened by. I think it’s really healthy and I think we will see the benefits of that on the pitch.”

England Press Conference – St George’s Park – Tuesday June 15th
Tyrone Mings started England’s first two matches at Euro 2020 (Carl Recine/PA)

Mings started the first two matches at Euro 2020, helping the team to clean sheets against Croatia and Scotland, but had to stand down once Harry Maguire returned to fitness.

“Was I disappointed? No, I didn’t feel like that,” he added.

“If I was in Harry’s shoes and I’d been such a good servant to the national team and I missed a couple of games through injury, but then I was fit, I would like to think there would be a level of loyalty or credit in the bank still that would allow me to at least come back into the team.

“So I fully understand the decision the manager made in the summer and I actually can agree with it.

“Of course as a professional I would have loved to have played but I also like to think that if I was in Harry’s position I would hope that the same level of loyalty would be afforded to me as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier