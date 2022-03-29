Kieran Offord targets first-team place after signing new St Mirren deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kieran Offord targets first-team place after signing new St Mirren deal

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 4.51pm
Kieran Offord has signed a new deal with St Mirren (Steve Walsh/PA).
St Mirren’s Kieran Offord has targeted cinch Premiership football after agreeing a two-year contract extension until 2024 with the option of a further year.

The Buddies’ academy graduate, who turned 18 on Monday, made his first-team debut in a 0-0 draw with Celtic in December before coming on as a substitute against Rangers at Ibrox four days later.

The Saints forward has spent most of this season on loan at Lowland League side East Stirlingshire, where he has scored nine goals in 12 games so far, while he has also been capped by Scotland Under-19s this season.

Offord told stmirren.com. “I feel like I’m ready now for the challenge to push on.

“I was involved in the games against Celtic and Rangers before Christmas and I’ve been out on loan as well.

“I’ve been working hard to try and get to the level I want and that’s the Premiership.

“The loan has been very beneficial. I’ve been playing against men week in, week out and I’ve been scoring goals.

“It’s helped prepare for training with the first team and hopefully it can help me playing with the first team.

“I’ve been training with the first team a lot more and there has been more opportunity for me.

“It’s a lot more physically demanding and fitness-wise I feel like I’m pushing myself to the limits and getting better and better.

“The manager has said that he feels if I work hard then there is an opportunity for me to impress him and if I do well enough I’ll be given a chance.”

Manager Stephen Robinson described Offord as “a real bright spark since I’ve come to the club” and said: “I’ve involved a number of youth team players since I arrived at the club and he was one that really caught my eye.

“There has been a lot of interest in Kieran from clubs in Scotland and England and I felt it was important that we got him tied down to a longer-term deal.

“We want to create an identity and a pathway for young players at our club.

“Kieran sees the pathway that we are trying to create here and the hard work for him starts now.”

