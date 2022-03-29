Root wants a break and Billings’ bobby-dazzlers – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association March 29 2022, 6.03pm Joe Root and Sam Billings celebrate (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 29. Football Charlie Austin stuck to his promise. 28th March- 3rd April is World Autism Acceptance Week.Having two girls at home with ASD i promised id go pink for them this week to help raise awareness 💗 pic.twitter.com/4NP0RjBO8O— Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) March 28, 2022 International duty continued. 📍A Coruña 😀 #VamosEspaña 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/9LJtk8ikvw— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) March 28, 2022 Big Fras 🦁 pic.twitter.com/U6uRqo5ttN— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 29, 2022 Match day.God abeg come and help us to make our country proud 🇳🇬🇳🇬🦅OLUOMACHUKWU ge’eme pic.twitter.com/k5J8Cv4RzR— Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) March 29, 2022 ⏳ #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/6hKO8vnlIS— Ezgjan Alioski (@ezgjanalioski) March 29, 2022 Excited for this Special Game tomorrow ! 🤩❤️ 🇨🇭-🇽🇰 #XS23 #HoppSchwiiz @nati_sfv_asf pic.twitter.com/EMawKLYQ2q— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) March 28, 2022 Fulham got topical ahead of their return to action. Games coming thick and fast. 🔜#FFC pic.twitter.com/MoPy9Bslhd— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 29, 2022 A dark day for Belgian football following the death of Miguel Van Damme aged 28. Rest in peace, Miguel. 1993-2022 💫A dark day for Belgian football pic.twitter.com/9EnZ5l55mt— Royal Belgian FA (@RoyalBelgianFA) March 29, 2022 Cricket Joe Root was looking forward to a break. After a long winter, it's time to take a break and recharge ahead of the summer, but I believe in the future of this team 🏴 pic.twitter.com/MwmnLTlikP— Joe Root (@root66) March 29, 2022 Bobby-dazzlers! New @pumacricket spike for @IPL 2022 is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eUzDE2kgYL— Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 29, 2022 Jos Buttler was ready for action. KP wanted change. Forget the captain or coach of England Cricket. The most important appointment is the dude who’s going to change the county setup with bravery and conviction, knowing what’s happening atm doesn’t work!Go on, @robkey612!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 29, 2022 Virat Kohli was in the picture. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/3aOyai1jws— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 29, 2022 Graeme Swann had a sea view. Great view from my hotel room here in Mumbai/tattooine pic.twitter.com/K4dUELpkFU— Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) March 29, 2022 Motor Racing Jenson Button reminisced. 😊 https://t.co/rqXbwUQnCA— Jenson Button (@JensonButton) March 29, 2022 #OnThisDay in 2009, Brackley’s Brawn GP finished 1-2 in their first Grand Prix! 🏆Only other team to have taken pole + victory in their debut @F1 race? The Silver Arrows in 1954! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RD4s6bfP3M— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 29, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Tributes pour in as Jermain Defoe hangs up boots – Thursday’s sporting social Barty hangs up racket and Sterling visits Jamaica – Wednesday’s sporting social Ecclestone is number one and Button’s wedding snaps – Tuesday’s sporting social Rooney enjoys kickabout, Trippier still celebrating – Friday’s sporting social