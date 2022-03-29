Alex Sanderson tips McCall and Farrell as possible successors to Eddie Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Alex Sanderson tips McCall and Farrell as possible successors to Eddie Jones

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 6.09pm Updated: March 29 2022, 7.01pm
Eddie Jones is stepping down as England boss after the 2023 World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Eddie Jones is stepping down as England boss after the 2023 World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Alex Sanderson has urged the Rugby Football Union to appoint Mark McCall or Andy Farrell as Eddie Jones’ England successor.

Twickenham has already begun the search for the right candidate to take over from Jones when his contract expires after next year’s World Cup with an Englishman the clear preference.

Whoever is chosen could shadow Jones throughout the global showpiece that is being staged in France and must be in place for the following Six Nations.

Mark McCall has been a highly successful boss of Sale
Mark McCall has been a highly successful boss of Sale (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sale director of rugby Sanderson, who has also been linked with the role, views Steve Borthwick as the favourite but believes that two other of his former Saracens colleagues would be ideal.

Ex-Ireland fly-half McCall is in his 11th year as Saracens boss while Farrell is currently overseeing an impressive Irish resurgence.

“I think Mark is ready for it now. He’s got my vote. He’d be great for it. If Ireland don’t want him, or maybe they could do a swapsies between Andy Farrell and Mark! I don’t know how those things work,” Sanderson said.

“They’re both really good coaches. Any international team would be lucky to have them. It’s important that the powers that be get an understanding of what that head coach role looks like, and needs to be.

Andy Farrell has overseen Ireland's recent resurgence
Andy Farrell has overseen Ireland’s recent resurgence (Niall Carson/PA)

“I’ll go back again and wax lyrical about Mark McCall, who’s just a bona fide legend in my eyes. He’s got to be one of the most underrated coaches.

“How has he not picked up international honours in his tenure at Sarries when he’s won everything multiple times over?”

Farrell’s route to Twickenham is made trickier by his role with Ireland, which would prevent him from accompanying Jones to the World Cup, but the process of prising Borthwick away from Leicester would be less complicated.

Adding to the strength of Borthwick’s claims are his previous international experience as an assistant to Jones with Japan and England and the Tigers’ runaway success in the Gallagher Premiership this season.

“Steve’s definitely got experience. I would say he was the forerunner right now given his track record this year as well,” Sanderson said.

“He’d be brilliant. I’m sure he’s got work to do at Leicester, but he’s ambitious isn’t he? He went straight from playing to coaching Japan. That can’t have been easy.

Alex Sanderson is developing his career as Sale director of rugby
Alex Sanderson is developing his career as Sale director of rugby (Ashley Western/PA)

“And then straight from an assistant to this Leicester role, which I know is not easy. He’s nailed them both. Where’s the ceiling for Steve Borthwick? He hasn’t reached it yet.”

Counting against Sanderson is his lack of experience as a number one having only taken over as Sale director of rugby last year, prior to which he was a respected assistant coach at Saracens.

“I don’t think I’m anywhere near ready yet. I haven’t proved myself, I have still a way to go and work to do here for years,” he said.

“Is it something I’d be interested in? Of course. Every coach with ambition wants to coach at the highest level. That’s the highest level, but it’s a long way down the line.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]