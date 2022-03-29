Liam Kelly on the spot as Rochdale end winless run with victory against Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Liam Kelly on the spot as Rochdale end winless run with victory against Carlisle

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 9.45pm
Liam Kelly (left) scored a penalty for Rochdale aginst Carlisle (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rochdale ended a seven-game winless run with a 2-0 League Two victory against Carlisle.

Given their recent poor run of results, tension around the Crown Oil Arena was eased considerably by an early goal for the home side.

In the 10th minute, Stephen Dooley was fouled by Corey Whelan. Liam Kelly stepped forward and slammed a low penalty into the left-hand corner of Mark Howard’s goal, his effort finding the net despite the goalkeeper diving the right way.

The visitors had a great chance to level when Brennan Dickenson had time and space in the area to pick his spot midway through the half only to fire wide.

When Carlisle did manage to find the net, via Kristian Dennis’ header in the 58th minute, the effort was ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Jay Lynch.

The home side gave themselves breathing space with a second goal in the 80th minute.

Corey O’Keeffe slipped a neat pass into the run of Conor Grant. He advanced into the area and blasted a shot through Howard’s arms and into the roof of the net.

