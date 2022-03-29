Salford boost their play-off hopes with a close home victory against Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Salford boost their play-off hopes with a close home victory against Crawley

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 9.49pm
Brandon Thonas-Asante’s 10th goal of the campaign helped Salford move within four points of the play-offs (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brandon Thonas-Asante's 10th goal of the campaign helped Salford move within four points of the play-offs (Mike Egerton/PA)

Salford boosted their play-off hopes by claiming a 2-1 win over Crawley at the Peninsula Stadium.

Brandon Thomas-Asante and Jordan Turnbull gave the hosts a two-goal advantage before Tom Nichols’ header set up a grandstand finish but the result means Gary Bowyer’s side move within four points of the Sky Bet League Two play-off places.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 18th minute, Matt Smith’s half-volley came crashing off the post before City top scorer Thomas-Asante tapped in the rebound for his 10th of the campaign.

The Ammies thought they doubled their advantage straight after the break when Smith bundled home from close range only for it to be ruled offside.

The home side added their second with 11 minutes to go when Turnbull was on hand to convert following a free-kick which was initially tipped onto the crossbar.

Three minutes later, Crawley pulled a goal back when Mark Marshall’s free-kick met the head of Nichols who flicked past Frank Fielding but it was not enough to stop Salford from claiming the points.

