Callum Whelan nets late goal as Oldham grab lifeline with Leyton Orient win

Oldham were handed a lifeline in their quest to stay in the Football League as Callum Whelan’s late goal capped off an excellent evening to give the Latics their first win in nine games with a 2-0 victory at home to Leyton Orient.

The hosts had taken the lead in the first half when Orient defender George Ray headed into his own net, breaking the deadlock after a long period of Oldham dominance.

The game went on in that way with the visitors barely getting a look in and Whelan sealed the result with the final kick of the game, scoring on the break after the Orient goalkeeper had gone up for a corner.

The away side have now recorded their first loss under new boss Richie Wellens, with the manager losing at the hands of the team he managed in the 2017/18 campaign.

Oldham, meanwhile, finally received some positivity as Tuesday’s result dragged them out of the bottom two, with them now sitting level on points with Stevenage, who dropped to 23rd on goal difference.

The two face each other on Saturday in what will surely be a season-defining game for both.