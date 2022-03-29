Mansfield miss chance to move into top seven as Hartlepool hit back for point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mansfield miss chance to move into top seven as Hartlepool hit back for point

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 9.57pm
Luke Molyneux equalised before leaving the field on a stretcher (Richard Sellers/PA)
Mansfield blew a two-goal lead and the chance to move into the play-off places as they drew 2-2 at Hartlepool.

Home goalkeeper Ben Killip saved smartly from Jordan Bowery and then George Lapslie, before he was beaten.

The Stags kept possession in the penalty area and Lapslie turned in from six yards in the 21st minute.

They doubled their advantage four minutes later when A deep cross by Elliot Hewitt bounced in front of James Perch and the defender’s looping header sailed high over Killip and into the net.

In command and coasting, Lucas Akins was denied a third by Killip.

But then, from nowhere, Pools levelled with two goals in as many minutes.

A sublime touch by Jamie Sterry saw Joe Grey knock in from close range after 41 minutes, before leading scorer Luke Molyneux fired in a low drive from 25 yards to level up.

Molyneux later left the field on a stretcher.

Pools had chances through Neill Byrne and Isaac Fletcher, before Mansfield substitute Rhys Oates wasted two good openings against his former club.

In stoppage time, Pools loanee Joe White skipped into the area but pushed his shot wide.

