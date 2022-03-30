On This Day in 2010: Caster Semenya confirms athletics return after gender tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
On This Day in 2010: Caster Semenya confirms athletics return after gender tests

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 6.01am
Caster Semenya announced in 2010 she would return to athletics (Jonathan Brady/PA)
World 800 metres champion Caster Semenya announced she would return to athletics in the 2010 season on this day 12 years ago.

The South African, who underwent tests to determine her gender, had not raced since winning gold at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

The results of those tests were expected in November but the International Association of Athletics Federations announced earlier in March that Semenya’s case had still not been concluded.

The then 19-year-old nevertheless revealed she planned to return to athletics for the 2010 season, although an exact date was not specified.

Semenya wins World Championship gold in London in 2017 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I am an athlete first and foremost and it is vital for my competitiveness, my wellbeing and for my preparations for events during the European summer that I measure my performance against other athletes,” Semenya said in a statement.

“I have constantly taken advice from an esteemed panel of medical and legal professionals and other parties who are close to me.

“I have been privy to and have evaluated all the relevant information they have placed before me including current IAAF rules and policies.

“This information has also been placed in the hands of the IAAF. I am of the firm view that there is no impediment to me competing in athletics competitions.

“I will, however, continue to assist the IAAF with whatsoever they may require for their own processes and in this regard I have instructed my legal and medical team to work closely with, and continue negotiation with them for these purposes.

“I hereby publicly announce my return to athletics competitions. My coach, agent and I will work closely together to identify and prepare for a limited number of athletics meetings over the course of the coming athletics season.”

Semenya went on to win 800m silver at the 2012 London Olympics, which was later upgraded to gold, and also won the event in Rio four years later as well as World Championship golds in 2011 and 2017.

However, she is currently not allowed to compete in events between 400m and a mile without taking testosterone-reducing drugs, following a 2019 rule change by governing body World Athletics.

Semenya, now 31, won the 3000m at an event in Cape Town just five days ago.

