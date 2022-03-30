Football rumours: Erik Ten Hag could bring Antony to Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football rumours: Erik Ten Hag could bring Antony to Manchester United

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 7.19am
If Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag gets the top job at Manchester United, he could bring with him 22-year-old forward Antony, according to the Daily Telegraph (Tess Derry/PA)
What the papers say

If Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag gets the top job at Manchester United, he could bring 22-year-old forward Antony with him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ten Hag was interviewed by the Red Devils last Monday and is believed to be the frontrunner for the job alongside Paris Saint Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino.

Christian Eriksen’s six-month stint at Brentford could be extended if the club’s management get their way, according to The Times. The 30-year-old has impressed since joining in January and Brentford believe they can keep him if he is not chased by a top-six club.

Christian Eriksen
Brighton have joined the host of clubs following 16-year-old Rangers youth striker Rory Wilson, according to the Scottish Daily Express. Wilson has previously been heavily linked with Aston Villa.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lucas Torreira: Arsenal will let the 26-year-old, currently on loan at Fiorentina, go permanently in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Luis Sinisterra: The same team has tabled an offer for 22-year-old Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra, according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport.

