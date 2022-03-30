The key games in the battle for top-six spots in the cinch Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The key games in the battle for top-six spots in the cinch Premiership

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 11.03am
Tam Courts’ Dundee United side are chasing a top-six spot (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tam Courts’ Dundee United side are chasing a top-six spot (Jane Barlow/PA)

The cinch Premiership resumes this weekend with an incredible seven-team battle on the cards for the last three places in the top six.

Just four points separate fourth-place Dundee United and 10th-place Aberdeen, with two games to play before the league splits in half.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the four fixtures that are likely to be most pivotal in deciding which three teams get to follow Celtic, Rangers and Hearts into the top six and continue the chase for the remaining European places.

Hibernian v Dundee Utd (Saturday 2 April)

Of the seven teams in the mix, Dundee United are best placed to secure a top-six place as they hold a two-point advantage over the chasing pack. Any kind of result at Easter Road should be enough to see them over the line, but if they lose to Hibs, it will leave them needing a result from the Dundee derby at Tannadice in the final game before the split. There is big pressure on Hibs to defeat United as, with five teams immediately below them in the table who will fancy their chances of overtaking them, Shaun Maloney’s injury-hit side will not want to be in a situation where they require a positive result away to on-form city rivals Hearts in their final pre-split fixture.

Motherwell v St Mirren (Saturday 2 April)
These two sides are locked together on the same points and the same goal difference, just a point outside the top six. Motherwell’s form has dropped off a cliff since the winter break with no league wins in their last 11 league matches. Although they are currently eighth, a win at home to the ninth-place Buddies would give them a good chance of being in the top six going into the final round of fixtures before the split. St Mirren are in a similar predicament after losing four of their last five league games. Stephen Robinson’s team will almost certainly require a victory to keep their top-six hopes alive as their last game is at home to title-chasing Rangers.

Livingston v Motherwell (Saturday 9 April)
Whatever transpires this weekend, there will be something riding on this match at the Tony Macaroni Arena immediately prior to the split. Indeed, there is every chance it will effectively be a straight shootout for a top-six place. Sixth-place Livingston, who visit St Johnstone this Saturday, are currently a point ahead of Motherwell and in better form than the Steelmen.

Aberdeen v Ross County (Saturday 9 April)
Tenth-place Aberdeen looked to be out of the race for a top-six place last week, but their win over Hibs last time out has brought them back into the mix. Two points outside the top six but with the best goal difference of all seven teams in the hunt, victories in both of their last two games will almost certainly be enough to see Jim Goodwin’s team into the top half. With a trip to bottom-of-the-table Dundee this weekend, the Dons will feel they have a good chance of setting up a top-six shootout with County, who are currently seventh and host Hearts this Saturday.

