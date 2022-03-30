Dan Cleary urges St Johnstone to ‘look up and not down’ in battle against drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dan Cleary urges St Johnstone to ‘look up and not down’ in battle against drop

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 11.13am
St Johnstone occupy the relegation play-off spot (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Dan Cleary insists St Johnstone need to believe they can climb the cinch Premiership table as the fight to avoid relegation resumes after the international break.

With seven fixtures remaining – two before the split – the Perth side are in the relegation play-off spot, four points ahead of basement boys Dundee.

Aberdeen are eight points ahead of Callum Davidson’s men, with St Mirren, Motherwell and Ross County a further point in front.

St Johnstone have taken four points from their last six, including a “massive” last-gasp 2-1 win over Motherwell in their last outing.

And, ahead of the visit of Livingston to McDiarmid Park on Saturday, 26-year-old former Dundalk defender Cleary said: “That is the mentality that we have to have, we need to look up and not down.

“If you stick a few results together in this league – look at other clubs that were around us, they climbed the table, so hopefully we can do that.

“Everyone can’t wait to get back and push on for the next seven games.

“Anything is possible, if we keep winning games we can climb the table.

“We have to believe that it is possible that we can stay out of relegation and play-offs. I think it is possible and so do the team.

“We are four points ahead, but we just need to take it game by game and get as many points as possible in the next seven games.”

Cleary completed his move to St Johnstone in January and, despite the threat of relegation, he is enjoying life at the Perth club.

He said: “It was a different sort of feeling around the club to what I have been used to at Dundalk.

“But I came here for the challenge, I was ready for it mentally and I am enjoying the challenge at the minute.

“Obviously I would like to be in a better position, but that’s where we are at and I think we can definitely climb up the table.

“The gaffer has put a lot of trust in me, starting me in most games.

“I am loving every minute that I am playing and long may it continue.”

