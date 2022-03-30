Lewis Ferguson hails positivity surrounding Scotland squad after Austria draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lewis Ferguson hails positivity surrounding Scotland squad after Austria draw

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 11.31am
There is positivity around Scotland, says Lewis Ferguson (left) (Claus Bech/PA)
Lewis Ferguson spoke of the positivity around the Scotland squad after the 2-2 draw with Austria on Tuesday night extended the Scots’ unbeaten run to eight games.

The 22-year-old Aberdeen midfielder made his first start in the friendly at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion where the visitors moved into a two-goal lead after fellow playmaker John McGinn’s 56th-minute strike added to defender Jack Hendry’s first-half opener.

The home side, however, fought back to grab a draw through goals from Michael Gregoritsch and fellow substitute Alessandro Schopf and it was as a second-successive draw for Scotland following the 1-1 friendly with Poland at Hampden last Thursday.

Steve Clarke’s men have won six and drawn two of their last eight fixtures and can start looking forward to the World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine, pencilled in for June, with Wales awaiting the winners in the final, while there are four Nations League games to be played in the same month.

Ferguson told the Scotland national team’s official Twitter account that the Scotland squad is in fine fettle.

“The boys like to get together,” he said. “There is a real buzz about the place at the moment, it is really positive.

“I think we are unbeaten in nine (eight) and all the camps I have been involved in have been great. It is a tight group and everybody gets on well.

“Everyone likes coming away and working together and being together – it is has been pretty positive.

“I was so proud to represent my country and to start the game, so much better. Delighted and as proud as I can be.

Jack Hendry (centre left) celebrates for Scotland
Jack Hendry (centre left) opened the scoring for Scotland (Florian Schroetter/AP)

“I was looking forward to it since the gaffer let me know (I was playing).

“It was a tough game. I was obviously delighted to start the game and we played pretty well, first half.

“I think we were a wee bit sloppy at times, never kept the ball as much as we would have liked to and it was disappointing in the end to concede the equaliser but, overall, pretty pleased.”

