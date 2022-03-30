From Salah to Alaba – 5 stars who will not be lighting up World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

From Salah to Alaba – 5 stars who will not be lighting up World Cup

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 11.37am
Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and David Alaba (Owen Humphreys/Liam McBurnye/Florian Schrotter/PA).
Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and David Alaba (Owen Humphreys/Liam McBurnye/Florian Schrotter/PA).

While the World Cup in Qatar later this year is sure to be a star-studded event, there will be some big names missing from the action.

Qualifying matches over the last few days have ended the hopes of a number of notable players, adding to some already confirmed as absentees.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five high-profile individuals who will not be part of the tournament that kicks off in November.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah failed to score his spot-kick as Egypt were beaten on penalties by Senegal in their World Cup play-off (Stefan Kleinowitz/AP).
Mohamed Salah failed to score his spot-kick as Egypt were beaten on penalties by Senegal in their World Cup play-off (Stefan Kleinowitz/AP).

It was a case of deja vu for Salah on Tuesday as Egypt were beaten on penalties in their play-off by Senegal, with his fellow Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scoring the decisive spot-kick – just had been the case in February’s Africa Cup of Nations final. Skipper Salah was among those unsuccessful from the spot as the Pharaohs failed to secure a second successive World Cup qualification.

Erling Haaland

The Manchester City-linked Borussia Dortmund striker, scorer of 15 goals in 17 international appearances, will not feature in Qatar after Norway finished third in their qualifying group. The team have not qualified for a World Cup or European Championships in his lifetime – Haaland was born a few days after the end of Euro 2000, their last major tournament.

Jorginho

Jorginho (right) after Italy's loss to North Macedonia (Antonio Calanni/AP).
Jorginho (right) after Italy’s loss to North Macedonia (Antonio Calanni/AP).

Having been on a high last summer when they won the Euros, Jorginho – who came third in the 2021 Ballon d’Or voting – and his Italy team-mates suffered a huge shock on Thursday as they were beaten 1-0 at home by North Macedonia in their qualifying play-off semi-final. With the Azzurri having also missed out on the 2018 edition, the 30-year-old Chelsea midfielder’s wait for a World Cup appearance goes on.

David Alaba

Real Madrid defender Alaba is another player yet to feature in a World Cup, something that will not change this year after Austria lost 2-1 away to Wales in their play-off semi-final, courtesy of his club-mate Gareth Bale’s brace. The team last played at a World Cup in 1998.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played at three World Cups (John Walton/PA).
Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played at three World Cups (John Walton/PA).

It appears Ibrahimovic, Sweden’s record scorer, has had his final World Cup appearance, with the team losing 2-0 to Poland in their play-off on Tuesday. The 40-year-old AC Milan striker featured at three editions – 2002, 2006 and 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]