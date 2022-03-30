Joe Morrell impressed by ‘laid-back’ Wales youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Joe Morrell impressed by ‘laid-back’ Wales youngsters

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 11.41am
Rubin Colwill, centre, and Brennan Johnson, left, sparked Wales in their 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic (Simon Galloway/PA)
Rubin Colwill, centre, and Brennan Johnson, left, sparked Wales in their 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic (Simon Galloway/PA)

Joe Morrell says he has been amazed by Wales’ ‘Playstation generation’ who have adapted instantly to the demands of international football.

Wales manager Robert Page responded to booking a World Cup final play-off spot by using Tuesday’s friendly against the Czech Republic to rest star men like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey and hand several youngsters an opportunity.

Page’s faith was rewarded by several bright individual displays and a positive team performance in a 1-1 draw that extended Wales’ unbeaten home record to 18 games.

Wales v Czech Republic – International Friendly – Cardiff City Stadium
Joe Morrell, left, has hailed the next generation of Wales players after Tuesday’s 1-1 friendly draw with the Czech Republic (Simon Galloway/PA)

Rabbi Matondo, 21, Brennan Johnson, 20, and Rubin Colwill, 19, formed a three-pronged strikeforce with the latter scoring his first Wales goal at the Cardiff City Stadium, where he plays his club football.

“This generation of players are just so laid-back, then they come on the pitch and turn it on,” said Portsmouth midfielder Morrell, 25.

“Lads are probably playing PlayStation for 10 hours, messing about playing pool, snooker, darts or whatever and play like that.

“They are so relaxed and laid-back and manage to switch it on when they’re on the pitch. It’s great to watch and be a part of.”

Excitement is certainly growing in Wales over the potential of Nottingham Forest winger Johnson.

He has been one of the stand-out players in the Sky Bet Championship, with 11 goals and six assists this season, and showed against the Czechs that he can thrive on the international stage.

Morrell said: “I’m sure Brennan will be playing at a higher level next season.

“To share a pitch with him was fantastic, just a small glimpse of what he can offer in the future.

Wales v Czech Republic – International Friendly – Cardiff City Stadium
Brennan Johnson, left, took his club form at Nottingham Forest on to the international stage with Wales (David Davies/PA)

“I think we forget how young these players are, thankfully they don’t have the pressure they would have if we didn’t have fantastic players in that position.

“Rubin’s not rushed in because we’ve got fantastic players at the top end of the pitch, world-class players.

“He can take his time and be eased in, which he has been. You forget how young and inexperienced these players are, but they don’t show it when they pull on the red shirt.

“We’ve got some fantastic senior players – world-class players – but one day they’re not going to be there.

“We have to make sure we’ve got plenty coming through and that looks to be the case.”

Having beaten Austria last week to move within one win of their first World Cup since 1958, Wales will be part of Friday’s finals draw in Qatar and await a play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine.

It is certainly shaping up to be a busy summer for Wales with that game most likely to be played in June, alongside four Nations League matches.

“I don’t think we can be in a better place going into the summer,” Morrell said.

“The big talking point and motivation before the game was that we kept that unbeaten record against a good Czech Republic team.

“It was important to do that because we want our home ground to be a fortress and we’ve done that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier