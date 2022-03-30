Aaron Ramsey fully fit ahead of Old Firm derby, says Wales boss Robert Page

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Aaron Ramsey fully fit ahead of Old Firm derby, says Wales boss Robert Page

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 12.05pm
Rangers’ Aaron Ramsey has been declared fit for Sunday’s Old Firm derby by Wales manager Robert Page (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers’ Aaron Ramsey has been declared fit for Sunday’s Old Firm derby by Wales manager Robert Page (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aaron Ramsey has returned to Rangers with “full fitness” ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership showdown with Celtic.

Ramsey was omitted from Wales’ matchday squad against the Czech Republic after struggling towards the end of his country’s World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria last Thursday.

But Wales manager Robert Page, speaking after his side’s 1-1 friendly draw on Tuesday, said Ramsey’s omission was a precaution and he expects the 31-year-old midfielder to feature in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Dundee v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Kilmac Stadium
Aaron Ramsey (centre) scored his first Rangers goal against Dundee before the international break (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Page said: “There was no injury. It was a no-brainer.

“What we have to do is show respect to the clubs as well.

“We’ve got their players and Aaron is 30-plus years old now. I made that decision not to have him in the 23.

“We didn’t need to risk Aaron. Let him go back to his club with full fitness and play in a wonderful game, the Old Firm derby on Sunday.

“I made that decision not to have him in the 23.

“Knowing then it’s less risk of him getting injured or picking anything else up, so we can protect him a little bit for June.

“We’re in the final now. The job was done, the most important game was against Austria on Thursday.”

Ramsey has yet to play a full game for Rangers since joining from Juventus on loan in January.

But he did manage 84 minutes in their most recent Premiership clash, when he scored in a 2-1 win at Dundee on March 20.

Second-placed Rangers head into the Old Firm derby three points behind their Glasgow rivals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier