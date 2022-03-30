New competition key to discovering next generation of BMX stars – Declan Brooks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New competition key to discovering next generation of BMX stars – Declan Brooks

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 1.05pm
Declan Brooks believes the new national BMX Freestyle series can fast-track talent development (Mike Egerton/PA)
Declan Brooks believes the new national BMX Freestyle series can fast-track talent development (Mike Egerton/PA)

Olympic bronze medallist Declan Brooks believes British Cycling’s new BMX Freestyle National Series can fast-track the nation’s next generation of talent in the sport when it launches next month.

The six-leg competition has been designed to capitalise on the success that came when Brooks and Charlotte Worthington flipped, twisted and spun their way to bronze and gold respectively when BMX freestyle made its Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer.

Taking place between April and October, the new series will bring together riders from elite, amateur and youth categories from the ages of four to 14, starting with round one at the Asylum Skatepark in Sutton-in-Ashfield on April 9.

Post-Olympic event
Brooks, right, took Olympic bronze in the men’s event after Charlotte Worthington claimed gold in the women’s competition (Steve Parsons/PA)

At the end of the year, national series winners and national champions will be crowned at Adrenalin Alley in Corby, home to Great Britain’s freestyle squad, on the weekend of October 22-23.

“When I was a kid we didn’t have any series like this, so for me I’m just trying to jump on it and push it as much as possible,” Brooks told the PA news agency. “Kids need to have a pathway to see where they can eventually get to. In the UK we’ve not had one.

“When I was younger I tried to compete as much as possible because that’s the way to get better and to get more competition ready. It’s good that we have that now. They’ll also be able to see elite-level riders riding in the same place as them on the same days and that’s what’s always cool in BMX.”

The series is part of a rapid expansion of Britain’s BMX programme. More than £1million has been invested in facilities across five sites, three of which will host legs of the new competition, with British Cycling also recruiting a talent development coach.

At 25, Brooks has plenty more competitive riding in him yet, but, with one eye on a future coaching role, he believes the series format is ideal for the nation’s elite competitors to gets hands-on in passing on their experience to young riders.

“It will be good for us to see what talent is coming up and who we’ve got to watch out for and it will be good for them to see the level they need to be at the compete with the best in the country,” he said.

“It’s a great pathway to see how they can get on to something like British Cycling and then on to the Olympics, so it’s a much-needed series.”

The Olympic spotlight shone brightly on Brooks last summer as BMX made its debut on the biggest stage.

His medal brought a whirlwind of attention he could never have imagined when he first got into the sport, but one he did his best to savour.

“You’ve just got to take it in your stride,” he said. “Be yourself. I never really expected anything like that. Obviously you want to go to the Olympics and be the best you can, but I didn’t get into BMX to go the Olympics, it wasn’t in the Games when I started, so it wasn’t a goal.

“But when it came about, I just want to compete at the highest level of BMX and that’s the Olympics, so that’s the route you’ve got to take.”

The rewards keep coming too. Brooks is heading back to Japan in three weeks’ time for the X Games, which take place on Chiba on the outskirts of Tokyo from April 22-24.

“It’s the first time I’ve been,” he said. “That’s a big one. The X Games is our biggest competition of the year.

“Before BMX got into the Olympics that was our Olympics, but I was never invited before. Coming off the back of getting bronze I don’t think they could not invite me, so it’s pretty sweet.”

