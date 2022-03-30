Who’s going to Qatar? Five places still up for grabs at this year’s World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Who’s going to Qatar? Five places still up for grabs at this year’s World Cup

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 2.01pm
Bruno Fernandes, left, celebrates after scoring in Portugal’s World cup play-off victory over North Macedonia (Luis Vieira/AP).
Bruno Fernandes, left, celebrates after scoring in Portugal's World cup play-off victory over North Macedonia (Luis Vieira/AP).

The qualification picture for the World Cup in Qatar is nearing completion, with 27 of the 32 finalists now confirmed.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sides to have qualified so far and those still in contention.

Hosts

Qatar

Europe (13 places total)

Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Holland, Portugal, Poland, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

To be decided: Portugal and Poland joined the 10 UEFA group winners by triumphing in play-offs on Tuesday. The final play-off path remains unfinished, with Ukraine’s semi-final against Scotland postponed to June. The winners of that match will take on Wales, who beat Austria in their semi last week.

South America (4/5 places)

Qualified: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay

To be decided: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay are through as top-four finishers in South America’s 10-team qualifying competition, while Peru, having come fifth, are the side advancing to the intercontinental play-offs – two ties in June that will determine the final two berths.

Asia (4/5 places)

Qualified: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea

To be decided: Four sides have progressed by finishing in the top two in the two groups of six – the third-placed sides, Australia and the United Arab Emirates, will face each other in June in Doha for the right to play in the intercontinental play-offs against Peru.

Africa (five places)

Qualified: Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia

To be decided: N/A – all spots were sealed on Tuesday as five two-legged play-offs were completed.

North/Central America & Caribbean (3/4 places)

Qualified: Canada

To be decided: Two teams will join Canada in advancing to Qatar as CONCACAF top-three finishers, with another to get an intercontinental play-offs spot by coming fourth. At the moment the United States and Mexico are second and third respectively on 25 points and Costa Rica – who cannot finish lower – fourth, three points behind with an inferior goal difference. The final round of matches takes place in the early hours of Thursday morning, with Costa Rica hosting the US, while Mexico entertain El Salvador.

Oceania (0/1 places)

To be decided: The Oceania qualifying process will be completed on Wednesday when the Solomon Islands take on New Zealand in Doha for a place in the intercontinental play-offs, where they will face the fourth-placed finisher from CONCACAF qualifying.

