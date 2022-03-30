Could Jude Bellingham force his way into England’s World Cup starting line-up?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Could Jude Bellingham force his way into England’s World Cup starting line-up?

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 3.23pm
Jude Bellingham won rave reviews for his England display against Ivory Coast (Adam Davy/PA)
Jude Bellingham underlined his enormous potential with a man-of-the-match display in England’s 3-0 friendly win against Ivory Coast.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Borussia Dortmund’s midfield prodigy, who could force his way into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup starting line-up at the age of 18.

Real deal or media hype?

So far, Bellingham is the real deal. Southgate was at pains to play down the expectation after the teenager’s consummate performance against Ivory Coast in his fourth senior England start. But he has been wowing the Bundesliga for close to two seasons now and England team-mate Jack Grealish described his ability as “scary” after the Wembley win. Bellingham became Birmingham’s youngest-ever first-team player aged 16 years and 38 days and is England’s third-youngest full international behind Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney.

What are his strengths?

England's Jude Bellingham waves to fans
Bellingham is a well-balanced athlete and a tireless runner on and off the ball (Ian Walton/PA)

Since bursting on to the scene at home city club Birmingham, Bellingham has displayed maturity beyond his years. His temperament has enabled him to make correct decisions and flourish when others might have frozen. Comparisons to Steven Gerrard do not appear misguided. At 6ft, Bellingham, is a well-balanced athlete, a tireless runner on and off the ball, and technically supreme. His all-round game against Ivory Coast left England fans wondering if there was anything he cannot do.

Does he have any weaknesses?

He did not show any at Wembley on Tuesday night. He was a constant threat driving forward, hit the post with one shot, went close with another and saw one run lead to an over-turned penalty. He does have a tenacious edge though and in the Bundesliga has shown his emotions can get the better of him. His willingness to mix-it in midfield in the heat of battle could land him in trouble with referees if future opponents look to exploit his combative mentality.

Where would he fit into Southgate’s starting XI?

Jude Bellingham (centre) in action for England
Jude Bellingham (centre) is already being touted as a future England captain (Adam Davy/PA)

Southgate has an abundance of midfield riches and appeared to have a winning formation at Euro 2020 with Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice central to that success. Add the likes of Grealish, Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka to the mix and it is clear the Three Lions boss has several dilemmas to resolve before settling on his strongest line-up. But there is a growing feeling that a starting place must be found for Bellingham, who is already being touted as a future England captain.

