Vitalii Mykolenko shocked and grateful over Everton support for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Vitalii Mykolenko shocked and grateful over Everton support for Ukraine

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 6.17pm
Vitalii Mykolenko joined Everton from Dynamo Kiev on New Year’s Day (Richard Sellers/PA)
Vitalii Mykolenko joined Everton from Dynamo Kiev on New Year’s Day (Richard Sellers/PA)

Everton’s Ukraine defender Vitalii Mykolenko said he has been “shocked” by the club’s support following Russia’s invasion of his homeland.

Mykolenko, who arrived at Goodison Park from Dynamo Kyiv on New Year’s Day, was handed the captain’s armband in Everton’s FA Cup win against Boreham Wood earlier this month as a show of solidarity.

The 22-year-old left-back has been moved by requests from team-mates and club staff to help house refugees.

He told the club’s official website: “I am shocked. Honestly, I am shocked.

“Donny van de Beek, a world-class player, approached me and said, ‘my father and I want to rent a house for people, whether in the Netherlands or in Poland. We will take them from the border, settle them, and pay for it’.

“I’m pleasantly shocked. I don’t know how to thank these people.

“A physiotherapist came up and said, ‘I have a room, a bed for two people, those who have nowhere to live, we are ready to shelter them’.”

Mykolenko, capped 21 times by Ukraine, has made six appearances in all competitions for Everton and three in the Premier League after making his debut in the FA Cup win at Hull in January.

He added: “Everyone came up and asked how my family was, my friends.

“On the second day, the head coach (Frank Lampard) came up and said, ‘if you need a rest, if you need time, take your time’. I am grateful to the club for its support from all sides.”

Everton said they had pledged £250,000 to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and that had been matched by a joint donation from club chairman Bill Kenwright and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier