Pivotal day for Yorkshire with EGM set to take place at Headingley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Pivotal day for Yorkshire with EGM set to take place at Headingley

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 4.33am
Yorkshire face a pivotal day (Danny Lawson/PA)
Yorkshire face a pivotal day (Danny Lawson/PA)

Yorkshire face a pivotal day in the county’s history after the England and Wales Cricket Board gave its backing to Lord Kamlesh Patel ahead of Thursday’s extraordinary general meeting.

Members at Headingley will be asked to vote through changes to the structure of the board that are key to the future of the club.

Yorkshire lost its right to host lucrative international matches in the wake of its handling of racism allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq, but Lord Patel was hired as chair in November to help oversee wholesale changes.

A total of 16 members of staff were removed from their roles and a move to reshape the culture at Headingley occurred which saw the ECB announce last month it had restored the club’s international rights on the proviso certain conditions were met.

Kamlesh Patel file photo
The ECB has backed new Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel (Danny Lawson/PA)

These included “resolving the issues relating to rule changes and decisions at the club” and “including the removal of Graves Trust powers”.

But to further complicate matters, two previous efforts to hold an EGM have been cancelled while ex-chairman Robin Smith, who still remains vice-president, has publicly deemed the new chairmanship of Lord Patel invalid.

However, Martin Darlow, an ECB board member who has worked to support Yorkshire since November, said in a blog post on Wednesday: “I firmly believe that Kamlesh is the right person to lead Yorkshire to a new future.

“With a strong team supporting him and a clear path for the future change, the club can unite again.

“Our hope is that unity will prevail and the members of Yorkshire County Cricket Club will come together and vote with future-focused intent at the forthcoming EGM.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier