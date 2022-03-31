Danni Wyatt talks up ‘unplayable’ Sophie Ecclestone after World Cup heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Danni Wyatt talks up ‘unplayable’ Sophie Ecclestone after World Cup heroics

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 10.27am Updated: March 31 2022, 10.53am
Sophie Ecclestone starred for England (Martin Hunter/AP)
Danni Wyatt believes Sophie Ecclestone could succeed in men’s cricket after her six-wicket haul helped power England into the Women’s World Cup final with a dominant 137-run victory over South Africa.

Wyatt struck a maiden World Cup century in England’s 293 for eight before Ecclestone finished with figures of six for 26 from eight overs, her maiden international five-for, as the Proteas were bowled out for 156.

After opening the tournament with three consecutive losses, a fifth straight victory helped Heather Knight’s side set up a showpiece with Australia.

Wyatt believes Ecclestone will add to her tally of five-fors, with the number one one-day international bowler just 22 years old.

“Soph bowled exceptionally well again today, she’s an absolute ‘GOAT’ and I’m so chuffed for her,” the England opener said.

“That’s going to be the first of many five-fors and she was absolutely unplayable today, especially with that pace and dip, a bit of turn as well that she was getting.

“I actually said to Nat (Sciver) on the pitch how she would go in men’s international cricket, I think she’s bowling exceptionally well at the minute and she’s not fun to face in the nets that’s for sure.”

Wyatt was dropped eight times on her way to 129 from 125 deliveries, including a memorable 116-run fifth-wicket stand alongside Sophie Dunkley, who made 60.

Wyatt, who missed out on playing in England’s 2017 World Cup final victory, was pleased with her contribution in the semi.

“Obviously really chuffed with how it went today, woke up this morning and really wanted to contribute to a win today and that’s what happened,” Wyatt said.

Danni Wyatt celebrates her century
Wyatt was dropped eight times on her way to 129 from 125 deliveries (Martin Hunter/AP)

“Obviously got dropped a few times but that’s cricket and you’ve got to cash in on days like today, so really happy with how it went.”

South Africa had only lost once in the tournament before the semi-final – to favourites Australia – and got the better of a close game against England when they faced each other in the group stages.

Proteas captain Sune Luus was left to rue fielding mistakes, including the opportunities to dismiss Wyatt on 22 and 36 before she went on to make a century.

“I think we always pride ourselves on our fielding and to not take those chances tonight, I think as a fielding unit we are very disappointed in that,” Luus said.

“But at the end of the day, I still think 290 was a good score to chase. We just didn’t apply ourselves with the bat.

“But it’s been a good campaign for us so I don’t think we’re going to define ourselves by the game we played tonight.”

