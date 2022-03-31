Lewis Hamilton: I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lewis Hamilton: I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 11.15am
Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his mental struggles (Hassan Ammar/PA)
Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is “struggling mentally and emotionally” and said it is a “constant effort to keep going”.

The seven-time Formula One world champion, who finished 10th at last Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, made the admission via a post on his Instagram story on Thursday.

“It has been such a tough year already with everything that is happening around us,” said the 37-year-old. “Hard some days to stay positive.

Lewis Hamilton has had a struggling start to the season
“I have struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time, to keep going is a constant effort but we have to keep fighting. We have so much to do and to achieve.”

Hamilton, who has won more F1 races than any driver in the sport’s history, is contesting his 16th season on the grid.

But the British driver has endured a trying start to the new campaign in his uncompetitive Mercedes machinery.

Hamilton finished third at the opening round in Bahrain – after both Red Bull drivers retired in the closing stages with reliability failures – and then scored only a solitary point in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

Hamilton was against competing in Jeddah, following a nearby missile strike during Friday’s practice, and said after the race: “I just want to go home.”

On Thursday, he continued: “I am writing to tell you it is OK to to feel the way you do, just know that you are not alone and that we are going to get through this.

“A friend reminded me today, you are so powerful and you can do anything you put your mind to. We can do anything we put our mind to.

“Let’s remember to live in gratitude for another day to rise. Sending you love and light.”

Hamilton, already 29 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc, will be back on track at the Australian Grand Prix a week on Sunday.

