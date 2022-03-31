Manu Tuilagi set for latest comeback as Sale take on Saracens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Manu Tuilagi set for latest comeback as Sale take on Saracens

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 12.43pm
Manu Tuilagi has been selected on the bench for Sale against Saracens (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manu Tuilagi has been selected on the bench for Sale against Saracens (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manu Tuilagi will make his latest comeback from injury as a replacement when Sale host Saracens in Friday night’s Gallagher Premiership clash at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Tuilagi was picked at inside centre to face Wales in round three of England’s Guinness Six Nations on February 26 only to be withdrawn hours later because of a hamstring injury.

It was set to be his first international appearance since the autumn when he damaged the same hamstring while scoring a try against South Africa and he has not played since.

Eddie Jones called the powerful centre into their Six Nations squad after he completed just 81 minutes of rugby for Sale, whose director of rugby Alex Sanderson believes he was rushed back too soon.

It was the demands of England training that caused the latest setback in a career beset by injury but the Sharks hope he will now stay fit as they look to reach the latter stages of the Premiership and Heineken Champions Cup.

Tuilagi’s destructive carrying in midfield has been missed by club and country with Jones to date unable to find an alternative capable of getting the team on to the front foot through force.

