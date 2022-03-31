Ex-Aston Villa and Norwich striker John Deehan battles neurodegenerative disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Ex-Aston Villa and Norwich striker John Deehan battles neurodegenerative disease

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 1.35pm
John Deehan has developed a neurodegenerative disease, his family has said (Nick Potts/PA)
John Deehan has developed a neurodegenerative disease, his family has said (Nick Potts/PA)

John Deehan, the former Aston Villa, West Brom, Norwich and Ipswich striker has been battling a neurodegenerative disease for the last six years.

The 64-year-old made close to 400 top-level appearances between 1975 and 1990, but now his wife Linda has revealed his struggles with serious illness.

Linda Deehan explained how husband John still loves to talk about football, but naturally has issues with memory.

In a heartfelt statement, Linda Deehan asked for consideration for the whole family.

“Now seems like the right time to inform you that for several years my husband John Deehan, former Aston Villa, WBA, Norwich City and Ipswich Town centre-forward has been battling a neurodegenerative disease,” said Linda Deehan in a statement.

“John’s consultant has concluded that he has Dementia, namely Alzheimer’s Disease. John was only 58 years old at the time.

“John has good days and bad days. He endeavours to continue to live and enjoy a normal life, as best as possible, however almost every day we are confronted with a new challenge.

“If you come across him at a match or elsewhere, please don’t be afraid to interact with him.

“Please understand that John may not be able to converse in the way he once did, but he still loves to talk about football and share a laugh.

“Please be considerate if he is having a bad day and struggling. This disease plays tricks on his memory, so he may not be able to remember accurately, and he may find signing autographs a challenge.

“Even though things have not ended as we had planned, we continue to live our lives as best we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]