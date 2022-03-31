Walsall to assess Donervon Daniels ahead of Leyton Orient clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Walsall to assess Donervon Daniels ahead of Leyton Orient clash

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 2.45pm
Donervon Daniels is sidelined (Adam Davy/PA)

Walsall will check on Donervon Daniels ahead of the League Two clash with Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The defender limped off with a calf injury after just five minutes of the Saddlers’ defeat to Salford last weekend.

Rollin Menayese, who came off the bench to replace Daniels at Salford and scored his first goal for the Saddlers, could be in line for a start if Daniels does not recover in time.

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is available again after international duty with England Under-21s while Zak Mills stepped up his return from injury with 45 minutes for the reserves in midweek.

Orient remain without the suspended Theo Archibald, who serves the second game of a two-match ban.

Archibald was one of five players to drop out of the side in midweek when Orient’s unbeaten run under manager Richie Wellens was ended by relegation-battling Oldham.

Wellens is set to revert to a side similar to the one that beat Barrow last weekend after saying “the lads that came in didn’t do themselves justice” against Oldham.

Aaron Drinan, Shadrach Ogie, Darren Pratley and Adam Thompson could return to the starting XI, but defender Tom James remains sidelined through injury.

